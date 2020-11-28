AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

LHCG opened at $198.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

