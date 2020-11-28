AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,085 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 703.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,895,000 after acquiring an additional 94,154 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 162,195 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 909,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,232,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 554,354 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

