AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Waters by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Waters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,571. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

