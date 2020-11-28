AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,525,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2,489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $2,831,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $2,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Federal Signal stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

