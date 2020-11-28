AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,933 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $7,423,617. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

