AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELS opened at $58.71 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

