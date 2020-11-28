AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 461.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,369,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

