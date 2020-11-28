AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 72.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $642.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $626.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.