AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

