AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $55,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $224.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

