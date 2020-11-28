AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $33.33 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.