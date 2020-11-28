AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,577 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Natixis increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 624.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,461,000 after buying an additional 883,978 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $3,107,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 666.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.