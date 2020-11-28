AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 162.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $111,454,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.