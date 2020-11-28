AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,731 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AMC Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.93. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

