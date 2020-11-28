AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,147 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 56,009 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

ZION stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.