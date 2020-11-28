AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,852 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 55.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.54.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

