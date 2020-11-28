AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average is $202.41.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

