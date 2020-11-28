AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,994 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in General Mills by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

