AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,851 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 187.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 227.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

NYSE:ROK opened at $255.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.58 and a 200-day moving average of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total value of $1,722,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

