AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,667 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,707,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $119.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,158 shares of company stock worth $2,408,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

