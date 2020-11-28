AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day moving average of $198.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

