AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,538 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Watsco by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Watsco by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $223.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.78. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

