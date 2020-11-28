AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 100,584 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 324.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,584 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,579,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 946,386 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,508,000 after purchasing an additional 814,709 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 802,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after purchasing an additional 536,249 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

