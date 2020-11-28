Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,793.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,818.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,662.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,528.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

