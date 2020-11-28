Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Albemarle worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $44,482,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $22,579,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 155,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 151,951 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $28,424,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $137.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $138.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.04.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

