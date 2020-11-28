Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

