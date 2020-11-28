Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.74.

AKAM opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

