Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4,719.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $44,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.21.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

