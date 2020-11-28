AIB Group’s (AIBRF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIBRF. Barclays upgraded AIB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AIBRF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.70.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

