Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agnico Eagle’s profits increased year over year in third-quarter 2020. Adjusted earnings also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. It is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The Kittila expansion is expected to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it has identified LaRonde and Nunavut as major growth drivers. Agnico Eagle also has access to Canadian Malartic, a major contributor to its quarterly production. Moreover, Agnico Eagle is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows. However, the company’s higher expected production costs are expected to weigh on its margins. Lower gold production is another concern.”

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.44.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 199,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,190,000 after buying an additional 183,099 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.