AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Bank of America raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

