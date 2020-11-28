Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results driven by strength across all regions served and the three businesses. Growth in the pharmaceutical market on the back of solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications remained a positive. Further, strong performance in the food market was a tailwind. Furthermore, growth in the LSAG segment contributed well. Notably, the acquisition of BioTek Instruments remains a growth driver. Moreover, the company’s focus on aligning investments toward more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches is a positive. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, COVID-19-induced disruptions and currency headwinds remain overhangs.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $114.09 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

