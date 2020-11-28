Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Aflac by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

