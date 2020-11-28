Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 15th

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by 52.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 195,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $12,658,247.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,422 shares of company stock valued at $22,884,064. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

