Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.30.

AYI stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

