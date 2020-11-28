Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 275,002 shares of company stock valued at $21,248,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

