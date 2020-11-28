ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

