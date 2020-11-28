Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ASEI opened at GBX 296 ($3.87) on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 194.36 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 427.84 ($5.59). The stock has a market cap of $120.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Richard Burns bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £50,200 ($65,586.62).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

