Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.46.

NYSE:ANF opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 395,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 325,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

