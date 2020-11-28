Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.61.

ABEO stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,256 shares of company stock valued at $211,825. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $385,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338,756 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

