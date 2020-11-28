A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.87 million, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.86. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

