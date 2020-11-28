7,218 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $1,034.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,695.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,003.55 and its 200 day moving average is $947.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,045.82.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

