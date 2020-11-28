51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.29% of 51job worth $225,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in 51job by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in 51job by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,712,000 after purchasing an additional 197,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 51job by 233.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 154,408 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in 51job by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,549,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 51job by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

51job stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.89. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

