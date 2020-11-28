3,554 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PVH by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PVH by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PVH by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in PVH by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays downgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

