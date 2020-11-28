29,000 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of EastGroup Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $140.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.22.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

