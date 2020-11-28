21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VNET has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.