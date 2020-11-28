20,236 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,295,000.

Shares of UNG stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

