186,639 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

