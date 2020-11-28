16,208 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.90.

NYSE:STZ opened at $204.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

