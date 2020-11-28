14,953 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.41, for a total transaction of $6,314,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,674 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $296,934.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,363 shares of company stock worth $42,589,269. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Roku stock opened at $275.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

